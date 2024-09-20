GEORGE TOWN, Sept 20 — The state government has no plans to declare a state of emergency following floods in several areas in the state as the situation appears to be easing.

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said there was no need to make such a decision even though there were several areas in Seberang Perai and parts of the island that experienced storms before.

“There must be certain criteria.. (to declare state emergency). It is sunny today. It is also not to that level,” he told reporters when met after the Sukma XXI Sarawak 2024 Success Incentive Presentation Ceremony here last night.

Meanwhile, Chow also clarified that flash floods are not included in the category for providing assistance in the disaster relief scheme by the state government, however, those transferred to temporary evacuation centers (PPS) will be provided with basic necessities such as food, drinks and equipment.

Earlier, Penang Social Development, Welfare and Non-Islamic Affairs Committee chairman Lim Siew Khim when visiting the PPS at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Lahar Yooi this afternoon said the Penang state government will hold a discussion to decide on the assistance that will be given to the flood victims in the state.

He said the discussion will be held with the Chief Minister to determine what aid will be channelled.

As of 7.30 last night, a total of 590 flood victims have been placed in eight PPS across the state after heavy rain and storms hit Penang for the past three days, causing many areas to be flooded. — Bernama