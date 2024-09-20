KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 20 — The monsoon transition phase is expected to start on Sept 24 and continue until early November, said Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) director-general Muhammad Helmi Abdullah.

He said the beginning of the phase marked the end of the Southwest Monsoon which began since May 17 and the country is expected to receive weak winds from various directions.

“This situation can encourage the occurrence of thunderstorms that usually bring heavy rain and strong winds over a short duration, especially in the evening and early night in most areas in the west and interior of the Peninsula, west Sabah and west and central Sarawak.

“Such weather conditions have the potential to cause flash floods, fallen trees and damage to structures that are not strong,” he said in a statement today.

Accordingly, MetMalaysia advises the public to be more alert during that period and always be aware of weather forecasts and warnings issued by it through its official website, myCuaca mobile application and the Department’s official social media.

Members of the public can also call the department’s Hotline 1-300-22-1638 for any further questions. — Bernama