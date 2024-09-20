PUTRAJAYA, Sept 20 — The door for negotiations regarding the draft memorandum of understanding (MoU) on allocations for opposition Members of Parliament is not closed, and the government is ready to discuss the matter further, said Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi, who is also the unity government spokesman, said the draft MoU serves as a discussion platform and is not a final document.

“The door for negotiations is not closed; it is the Opposition that has closed it. If the Opposition truly wishes to discuss, let’s have that discussion without fear. Come and talk. We are ready to talk,” he said when speaking at the ministry’s September Monthly Assembly here today.

Previously, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin confirmed that Perikatan Nasional (PN) rejected the draft MoU proposal, claiming it contradicted several matters, including those related to the Federal Constitution, and restricted freedom.

Fahmi noted that while he was in the Opposition, discussions regarding a similar MoU took place almost every week, and he was tasked with keeping track of matters that had been achieved.

“Among our intentions at that time was to address Covid-19 and to implement a number of reforms or changes.

“As a result of the understanding at that time between the opposition and the government, we were able to implement several measures, including additional assistance for the people and amendments to the Federal Constitution,” he said.

Fahmi emphasised that the current MoU also reflects the government’s intention to ensure that the Opposition plays a constructive role in Parliament, while avoiding sensitive issues related to race, religion and royalty (3R). It also involves asset declarations.

He also questioned the “commitment” of the Opposition, which often claims, “we want to ensure that the people in our areas are taken care of,” yet appears to be “delaying” on this issue.

“The longer you delay, the less strong your argument becomes. If that is truly the intention of the Opposition (to care for the people), it should have been resolved a long time ago,” he said.

Fahmi also expressed regret over Hamzah’s refusal to participate in any events, including the recent 2024 National Day celebration, despite being formally invited.

“I am disappointed that our invitation was not accepted. We are doing our best to reach out in the spirit of democracy and for the people. But the hand extended in a spirit not of friendship but of understanding was not reciprocated, and they appear to play victim,” he said. — Bernama pic