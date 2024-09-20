KUCHING, Sept 20 — Bilateral cooperation between Indonesia and Sarawak across various potential sectors is expected to flourish following the relocation of Indonesia’s capital to Nusantara, East Kalimantan, said the state premier.

Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg said the strong ties between Malaysia and Indonesia have long symbolised brotherhood, mutual understanding, and cooperation.

“As the next generation, it is our duty to preserve the sustainability of this relationship, built on mutual respect, cooperation, and shared cultural values. Together, we strive to continue fostering peace, prosperity, and ongoing development in the region.

“The relationship between Malaysia, particularly Sarawak, and Indonesia is growing stronger, especially with Indonesia’s capital relocating to Nusantara as our immediate neighbour.

“We hope bilateral cooperation between Indonesia and Sarawak will continue to flourish across various potential sectors, including the economy, socio-cultural exchange, and citizen services or protection, particularly in supporting our children at the Community Learning Centres (CLC) in Sarawak’s plantations.

“The collaborative potential between Sarawak and Indonesia, as immediate neighbours, is something we hope will remain strong, sustainable, and beneficial to both nations,” he said in a speech for the Diplomatic Reception in Commemoration of the 79th Anniversary of the Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia here last night.

He was represented at the event by Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah.

Abang Johari also congratulated Indonesians on the milestone celebrated under the theme ‘Nusantara Baru, Indonesia Maju’.

He said the theme reflects key transitions occurring in Indonesia, including the relocation of the capital to Nusantara and changes in national leadership.

It also represented the hope for a more advanced and sustainable future for Indonesia, in line with the vision of Indonesia Emas 2045, he said.

“This 79th-anniversary celebration holds deep significance not only for the people of Indonesia but for the entire region, which continues to witness Indonesia’s progress.

“The bonds of friendship between Malaysia and Indonesia, which we hope will remain strong and steadfast, are a testament to this shared journey,” he added.

Among those present were Indonesian Consul-General in Kuching Raden Sigit Witjaksono and wife Lucy Octavia Witjaksono; as well as Sarawak Transport Minister Datuk Seri Lee Kim Shin and his deputies Datuk Dr Jerip Susil and Datuk Henry Harry Jinep. — The Borneo Post