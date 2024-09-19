KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia departed for a four-day state visit to China this morning, following an invitation from President Xi Jinping.

This marks the first visit by His Majesty to the republic since ascending the throne as the 17th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on January 31, national news agency Bernama reported today.

The special aircraft carrying Sultan Ibrahim took off from the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) base in Subang at approximately 9.40am.

Accompanying the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on this visit are Transport Minister Anthony Loke, Local Government Development Minister Nga Kor Ming, and Foreign Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zain.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul were present to bid farewell to His Majesty.

Before departing, Sultan Ibrahim received a Royal Salute from the 1st Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment, comprising six officers and 114 personnel, followed by the playing of the national anthem “Negaraku” and a 21-gun salute.

This visit underscores the strong bilateral relations between the two nations, which have continued to grow since being elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2013.

During the visit, Sultan Ibrahim will receive a state welcome at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, followed by a meeting with President Xi and attending a state banquet hosted by the Chinese leader.

His Majesty will also hold an audience with Chinese Premier Li Qiang and is scheduled to visit the Beijing COMAC Research and Development Centre to observe China’s latest advancements in aviation technology.

Additionally, Sultan Ibrahim will meet with the Malaysian diaspora in China and is set to rename the Chair of Malay Studies at Beijing Foreign Studies University in his honour.

According to Wisma Putra, the state visit presents an excellent opportunity for Malaysia and China to reaffirm their shared commitment to maintaining forward-looking, dynamic, and prosperous relations for the mutual benefit of their citizens, based on principles of mutual trust and respect.

This visit also coincides with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and China.