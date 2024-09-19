KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Former Penang chief minister Lim Guan Eng has lodged a police report against a key prosecution witness in his ongoing undersea tunnel corruption trial, suspecting false testimony may be given to incriminate him.

Free Malaysia Today (FM) covering the trial reported that defence lawyer Haijan Omar informed the Sessions Court today that the report was filed last month at Sentul police station against businessman Zarul Ahmad Zulkifli, a prosecution witness.

“(Lim) learned that an individual had named him in another police report, alleging that someone had coerced him into giving false evidence against my client,” Haijan told Judge Azura Alwi.

“My client believes there is an attempt to frame him.”

Haijan added that Lim had been informed the police had begun investigating the matter.

Deputy public prosecutor Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin questioned the timing of Lim's police report, asking why it was necessary at this stage of the trial.

“Why involve the police now? The trial is still ongoing,” he was quoted saying by FMT.

In response, Haijan clarified that he was merely notifying the court and had no intention of disrupting the trial’s proceedings.

Judge Azura acknowledged the report and assured that it would not interfere with the case. “It will not affect the trial as I am not subject to police investigation,” she said.

During his testimony today, Zarul told the court that his legal counsel had advised him to file a police report to clear his name. Judge Azura affirmed that it was within Zarul’s right to do so.

Lim is on trial for allegedly using his position as Penang chief minister to demand a 10 per cent cut of the profits from the undersea tunnel project and receiving RM3.3 million in bribes from Zarul. He also faces two charges of dishonestly misappropriating RM208.7 million worth of state land.