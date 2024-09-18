KUALA LUMPUR, Sep 18 — Today’s Malaysians and Singaporeans aged 50 and above are tech-savvy, good at multitasking and keen on reinventing themselves, according to the results of a survey this year by Greytt, a data-driven platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse its research.

Rather than slowing down as they approach their retirement years, the survey conducted in June this year on 2,005 people in Malaysia and Singapore showed that citizens in the two South-east countries are revving up their lives by adopting new technologies. The study also revealed that 80 per cent of Malaysians and Singaporeans make online purchases multiple times a week.

Turning 50 is the beginning of new adventures for the 50-plus generation, described in the survey as “Gen Greytt” with 70 per cent feeling optimistic about their future while a significant 88 per cent expressed a strong desire to learn and grow.

Greytt, which release its findings today, marked that 75 per cent of the 50-plus group is seeking gig-style work and 56 per cent are citing flexibility as crucial to continued work options.

The company also found that while financial security remains important for Gen Greytt, a significant 46 per cent “value meaningful work more”.

As a result, Greytt suggested that tech brands should target Gen Gryett with user friendly and impactful solutions.

Greytt added that businesses that provide opportunities for continued learning and self-improvement will attract their attention and loyalty.

“Companies should focus on offering meaningful work opportunities that align with Gen Greytt’s values. They seek engagements where their experience and wisdom can make a real difference,” it said in its findings. The study also found that 91 per cent of Gen Greytt in Singapore and 82 per cent in Malaysia engage in regular physical activity.

For Gen Greytt, health is not only about staying fit, but it is also the gateway to independence and an active lifestyle.

Their focus on wellness is about enabling the freedom to travel, work, and experience life on their own terms.

According to Greytt’s survey, travelling has become a lifestyle for the 50-plus rather than a luxury with 96 per cent of its respondents travelling at least once a year and 97 per cent planning their own trips.

Greytt said that the travel industry should focus on experiential and customisable travel opportunities to attract this group.

The study also found that relationship and community are paramount for this generation, where 90 per cent of them stated that they wish to remain professionally and socially engaged.

The study also stated that “Gen Gryett” want to be remembered for their contributions and not just for what they owned.

“Nearly 60 per cent of this group is over 55, and 91 per cent want to utilise their experience in meaningful ways for another decade or more,” it added.