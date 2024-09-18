SIBU, Sept 18 — Efforts to revamp the education policy that abolished Primary 6 and Form 3 exams need to be done promptly without dilly-dallying, said Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee.

The state deputy education, innovation and talent development minister pointed out this is because the high number of dropouts among Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates last year as highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi does not augur well for the country’s education system.

“I am delighted that the Education Minister (Fadhlina Sidek) has responded promptly to the deputy prime minister’s call to bring the matter to the Cabinet for discussion and decision.

“To me, the matter should be decided and resolved as soon as possible without any dilly-dallying.

“As mentioned by the deputy prime minister, one of the reasons for the high dropouts in Form 5 is because of no examination. And realising this reason, we must quickly rectify the situation.

“A high dropout rate has a negative indication on the country’s education system,” he said.

According to Dr Annuar, having standardised assessments is vital for uniform data on literacy and numeracy proficiency, in addition to consistent data that facilitates accurate policy planning.

“Data driven decision making is so important if we are to get maximum results from any intervention.

“That is why the Sarawak government realises the importance and proposed that we have our own assessments recently.

“For the record, the Sarawak Ministry for Education, Innovation and Talent Development (MEITD) has drawn up a comprehensive plan to carry out standardised assessments for Primary 6 pupils beginning 2025 and Form 3 students by 2028,” he said.

Dr Annuar explained that a successful school-based assessment system requires a multi-pronged approach to strengthen the entire education system.

“Therefore, in my opinion, we need a Year 3 assessment to measure literacy and numeracy proficiency.

“And Year 6 assessment to evaluate the basic outcomes of primary education,” he said.

However, he cautioned against exam-oriented assessment as this would lead to excessive pressure, causing unhealthy stress and anxiety for young students.

Additionally, it results in narrow focus, encouraging exam-oriented learning, and neglecting holistic education, he noted.

“It increases teachers’ workload in preparing students for exams, and involves significant expenses to run large-scale national exams,” he said.

Dr Annuar said it can also give rise to inequality broadening the gaps between urban and rural schools or between students from different socioeconomic backgrounds.

“Additionally, it can have a psychological impact — poor results can affect students’ self-confidence at a young age.

“Being exam-oriented also limits opportunities for creative learning and free exploration,” he added.

In calling for the education policy review on Sunday, Zahid revealed that around 10,177 SPM candidates last year did not sit for the exams.

He said problems with reading, writing, and arithmetic were among the issues identified. — The Borneo Post