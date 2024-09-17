PUTRAJAYA, Sept 17 — The sincerity of Micheal Tong Wai Siong in adopting three orphaned Muslim siblings and raising them with proper religious education has earned him the National Maulidur Rasul Award.

The actions of Tong, 55 — affectionately known as ‘Uncle Mike,’ — in caring for Rafie Ahmad Fauzi and his two younger siblings, Rasyid and Abdul Rahman, since 2008, are seen as upholding the values of compassion and unity within the Malaysian Madani society.

His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia presented the award at the national-level Maulidur Rasul 1446H/2024 celebration here yesterday.

The story of the Kuala Lumpur native, who seamlessly took care of Rafie, who is now 29 years old; Rasyid, 28 dan Abdul Rahman, 24, despite their different religions and ethnicities, went viral after being reported by several local media outlets a few months ago.

Recalling his first encounter with the three boys whom he now considers his own, Tong said that he felt “destined by God” to meet Rafie, who was sitting alone at a welfare home in Gombak, Selangor, while he was volunteering there about 16 years ago.

“I felt compelled to help this boy. My intention was to raise him to become a complete person,” he told reporters after the event today.

After spending some time with the young boy, Tong learned that Rafie had been separated from his two younger brothers, who were placed in a different orphanage.

He tracked down Rafie’s siblings, Rasyid and Abdul Rahman, at an orphanage in Klang, Selangor, before deciding to take all three into his home in Bandar Sri Damansara.

Tong described the award received today as a motivator for him to continue his charitable work and assist those in need.

“I feel deeply touched. I never expected to receive this award because I come from an ordinary family. For 16 years, I didn’t tell anyone about this until it was reported by Harian Metro,” he said. — Bernama



