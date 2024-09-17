SONGKHLA, Sept 17 — Nearly 100,000 Malaysian tourists took advantage of the long weekend in conjunction with Malaysia Day to vacation in Southern Thailand — contributing more than 1 billion Baht (100 Baht = RM12.95) to the local economy.

President of the Hat Yai Songkhla Hotel Association, Sittipong Sitthipatprapha, stated that more than 36,000 Malaysian tourists entered the Songkhla province through three main entry points — namely Sadao, Ban Prakob, and Padang Besar — on September 14, with traffic jams reported from as early as 5am until 11pm, especially in the Hat Yai area.

“Surveys conducted by authorities in Southern Thailand show that throughout this long weekend — Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday — more than 100,000 tourists from Malaysia have visited Southern Thailand, particularly Hat Yai and Songkhla, as well as neighbouring provinces like Phatthalung, Trang, and Krabi,” he said when contacted by Bernama on Monday.

He also mentioned that over 400 hotels, with more than 30,000 rooms, were fully booked during this holiday period, with estimated revenue of more than 1 billion Baht.

Meanwhile, Roosfa Hashim, a lecturer at the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM) hailing from Bandar Baru Bangi, said he has been visiting Southern Thailand for the past 30 years while conducting research for UKM Press.

“The short travel distance, affordable accommodation, and ease of finding halal food make Southern Thailand a top destination for Malaysian tourists. Overall, travelling to Southern Thailand is easy, cheap, and offers comfort and satisfaction,” he said.

Roosfa, who was met in Pattani, added that popular destinations for Malaysian tourists include Hat Yai, Krabi, and Phuket due to their proximity and efficient public transportation, both by land and air.

Ramlah Abdul Rashid, a teacher from Sabah, shared her experience of enjoying visits to Pattani due to the availability of delicious and affordable halal food.

“The Tom Yums and soups here are more authentic and tasty, and the seafood is fresh. The Nasi Kerabu Diraja here is also very delicious and presented beautifully,” she said.

She also mentioned that Pattani offers a variety of traditional foods, including sweets like Kuih Tepung Bongkol and Kuih Cek Mek Molek, which are soft and delicious. — Bernama