KUCHING, Sept 16 — All matters under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) can be resolved as long as the federal, Sarawak and Sabah governments discuss them in the spirit of Malaysia Madani and with mutual respect, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

He said that although 11 issues under MA63 have been resolved, there are still other matters that require separate discussions between him, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

“Among the unresolved matters is the right to collect stamp duty or taxes which must be paid when making property sale and purchase agreements, amounting to hundreds of millions of ringgit annually in Sarawak,” he said in a speech today at the Sarawak-level Malaysia Day gathering in Sri Aman, about 192 kilometres from here.

In his speech, read out by Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, he expressed his gratitude to Anwar for increasing the interim special grant for Sarawak and Sabah from RM300 million to RM600 million annually.

He noted that this special grant is as provided for in the Federal Constitution.

Abang Johari emphasised that the working relationship between the Sarawak and federal governments should be based on and respect what is stipulated in the Federal Constitution and MA63.

He said Sarawak’s request under MA63 is an effort to correct and fulfil Sarawak’s rights and privileges as enshrined in the Federal Constitution and the MA63 Agreement.

According to him, Sarawak has its own political and administrative system, with clear boundaries and demographics, and its status cannot be diminished or downgraded to that of a non-partner in the formation of Malaysia.

“In commemorating this historic Malaysia Day, we must remember that Sarawak is not ‘seeking favour’ as it, along with other regions, formed Malaysia as a sovereign nation with its own constitution,” he added. — Bernama