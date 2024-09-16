KUCHING, Sept 16 — The formation of Malaysia in 1963 is rooted in the Constitutional documents which are already enshrined in the Federal Constitution and should remain undisputed, said Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sarawak, Tun Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

He detailed that these documents include the Memorandum of the Malaysia Solidarity Consultative Committee; the Cobbold Commission Report; the Inter-Governmental Committee Report (IGC Report); the Malaysia Act 1963 (UK); the Malaysia Act 1963 (Malaysia); the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63); the Supplementary Agreement to the Malaysia Agreement 1963, and the Constitution of Malaysia 1963.

“In other words, the Constitutional documents embody the essence and spirit of MA63,” he said in his message in conjunction with the 61st Malaysia Day celebration today.

According to him, the merger of the three regions — Malaya (the Federation of Malaya), Sarawak, and Sabah — through MA63 serves as the true cornerstone that has shaped Malaysia into a larger nation with balanced development.

Wan Junaidi noted that the system of Parliamentary Democracy and Constitutional Monarchy, established alongside the Malaysian Constitution, has facilitated the unification of the three regions.

He stated that after six decades of overcoming numerous challenges and obstacles, Malaysia has thrived and now stands proudly on the world stage, with unity serving as the cornerstone of its ongoing progress.

He noted that the effort to unite a society of diverse races, cultures, and beliefs from different regions and backgrounds is no easy task, and he urged all Malaysians to remain resolute in honouring the nation’s founding history together.

“Let us collectively elevate Malaysia’s aspirations by embracing this historical truth. Let’s not argue or disrupt the harmony that has been nurtured for so long,” he added. — Bernama