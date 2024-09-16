PUTRAJAYA, Sept 16 — The proposal to implement mandatory halal certificates for business owners is still at an early stage, said religious affairs minister Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department said that an in-depth study and research is needed before making any decisions.

“So it is only a proposal at the early stage, which requires in depth study and research. Once the in-depth study and research is done, then we can say if it applies to all types of restaurants, for Muslims and non-Muslims,” Na’im told reporters after the national Maulidur Rasul celebration here.

He said the draft of the proposal will be presented to the Cabinet this Wednesday and research would only be done if the Cabinet agrees to proceed with the proposal.

After research and engagement with stakeholders, he said Putrajaya will again assess whether it should be implemented.

Yesterday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the government has never made a decision to require all restaurants nationwide or any food and beverage (F&B) industry to apply for halal certification.

He said any proposal and study on halal certification would not compel non-Muslim operators to do so.

Na’im was also non-committal when asked if the government should follow PAS’ information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari’s suggestion yesterday that halal certificates for Muslims and non-Muslims should be differentiated.

“I have to wait for the research and a thorough study, then I can see whether such a proposal can stand or not,” he said.

Earlier this month, Na’im said that the Islamic Development Department (Jakim) is considering making halal certification mandatory for restaurants and food establishments that do not serve pork or alcohol.

This issue gained attention after DAP vice-chairperson Teresa Kok suggested the proposal be reviewed, sparking criticism from political opponents and a police investigation over an alleged “3R” remark.

Kok said making halal certification mandatory would burden small businesses and increase administrative costs and increase operating difficulties and it should just be voluntary.