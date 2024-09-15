PENAMPANG, Sept 15 — The increase in the interim special grant for Sabah and Sarawak from RM300 million to RM600 million each, starting next year, clearly demonstrates the federal government’s recognition of the claims related to the rights of the two states under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) president Datuk Ewon Benedick said the decision also serves as a form of the federal government’s recognition of Sabah’s constitutional right to 40 per cent of its special grant revenue, as enshrined in Article 112C and 112D of the Federal Constitution.

The Entrepreneur and Cooperatives Development Minister said that the next step will be ongoing discussions between the Sabah and Sarawak governments and the federal government to realise matters agreed upon in the MA63.

“I believe this will take time, as it involves a mechanism that needs to be discussed and agreed upon collaboratively. As a leader from Sabah, I am keen to contribute to the finalisation of these discussions,” he told reporters today.

Earlier, Ewon and Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil visited former New Straits Times (NST) news editor Roy Anthony Goh, who suffered a stroke, at his home in Kampung Dabak, here.

Last Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof was reported to have said that the federal government had agreed to increase the interim special grant for Sabah and Sarawak from RM300 million to RM600 million starting next year.

Elaborating, Ewon, who is also the Penampang MP, said that the Sabah government officially presented its claims on June 18, with many positive discussions held between the federal and state governments at the Working Committee and Technical Committee levels, which were subsequently brought to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 Implementation Action Council (MTPMA63).

“Matters that cannot be finalised at MTPMA63 will be discussed by the Prime Minister, the Sabah Chief Minister, and the Premier of Sarawak,” he said, adding that there is currently no set timeframe for implementing the provisions agreed upon in the MA63, which provides more room for discussions between the federal and state governments.

Meanwhile, Sabah Amanah chairman Lahirul Latigu described the increase in the special grant as a very meaningful gift for the people of Sabah, particularly as it coincides with the national-level Malaysia Day celebrations to be held in the state on Sept 16.

He said the move also demonstrated the MADANI Government’s commitment and concern under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim towards the development and well-being of Sabah.

“The additional funds are expected to enable Sabah to expedite the implementation of various much-needed development projects, especially in the infrastructure sector.

“This increase will greatly benefit the people, particularly residents in rural areas who require extra support for basic development,” he said in a statement today.

Lahirul also expressed his gratitude to Anwar for the resolution of seven claims through MTPMA63, which were successfully settled in less than two years under the Prime Minister’s administration.

He is confident that with such a commitment from the MADANI Government, Sabah’s future will be brighter, in line with the development and well-being goals to be achieved throughout the country. — Bernama