KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — It’s early morning, and the tantalisingly spicy aroma of nasi lemak, accompanied by tea variants like teh tarik and teh O, is ready to fuel Malaysians. Yet, with a plethora of other irresistible breakfast choices available, Malaysians find themselves truly spoiled for choice.

In a recent survey by Kajidata Sdn Bhd on what Malaysians have for breakfast, their love for nasi lemak and teh tarik/teh O reigns supreme. The breakfast choice for most seems to be nasi lemak, fragrant rice cooked in coconut milk and pandan leaf, accompanied by red chili condiment, and a hot or cold tea as the morning drink.

The nationwide study conducted by Professor Datuk Seri Syed Arabi Idid, from the International Islamic University Malaysia (IIUM), revealed that out of 1,113 respondents, 19 per cent start their day with nasi lemak, while a hefty 36 per cent crave for teh tarik or teh O to jumpstart their morning.

Apart from nasi lemak, 18 per cent of Malaysians prefer something fried to begin the day — whether it’s fried mee (noodles made from wheat), meehoon, kuehteow (rice noodles), or fried rice. And when it comes to drinks other than tea, coffee/Nescafe/Latte ranks second with 30 per cent.

For those who like a little more variety, 16 per cent of Malaysians indulge in the crispy delight of roti canai (flatbread), or opt for tosai (thin, savoury crepe) or chapati (flatbread). A lighter start appeals to 15 per cent, who choose roti bakar (toasted bread) or sandwiches, while 11 per cent go all in with heartier dishes like nasi kerabu and nasi dagang (both rice based dishes), or nasi berlauk (rice with side dishes).

And what about the beverages? While tea tops the list, 13 per cent prefer a chocolatey hit of Milo or other malt-based drinks, while an equal number opt for the simplicity of plain or mineral water. How about cereals and milk? They barely make up as the choice menu in the Malaysian morning, chosen by just 2 per cent and 5 per cent of respondents, respectively.

Professor Syed Arabi, the former rector of (IIUM) reflecting on the study conducted between May and July 2024, said it offered a window into Malaysia’s love for food, showing that a good breakfast isn’t just a meal — it’s a reflection of the nation’s soul.

He noted that Malaysians, with their wide-ranging tastes, rarely begin the day on an empty stomach.

Meanwhile, Kajidata advisor Datuk Haris Ismail echoed this sentiment, adding that Malaysia’s rich breakfast culture is a testament to the people’s well-being.

In many parts of the world, even finding a meal can be a struggle, he said.

“So what does this study tell us? Simply put, Malaysians are blessed. Their connection to nasi lemak and teh tarik runs deep, and the fact that most can begin their day with a hearty meal is a privilege as many across the globe have to work extra hard to find food,” he said. — Bernama