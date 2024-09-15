ALOR SETAR, Sept 15 — More than 51,000 travellers passed through the Bukit Kayu Hitam Immigration, Customs, Quarantine, and Security Complex (ICQS) border checkpoint into Thailand for the school break and Malaysia Day holiday.

Kedah Immigration Department director Mohd Ridzzuan Mohd Zain said the figure accounts for the period from Thursday to yesterday and is expected to keep increasing.

“Meanwhile, 6,003 tourists crossed into Thailand through the Kota Putra ICQS (near Kuala Nerang) on Friday and Saturday,” he added in a statement today.

The Immigration Department advised the public to plan their trips carefully to avoid congestion, ensure smooth travel, and comply with regulations.

He said the Kedah Immigration Department has also taken proactive measures to handle the surge in tourist numbers by opening six additional counters at the border checkpoint.

He reminded Malaysians to check their immigration status in advance to avoid last-minute issues, such as outstanding income tax or criminal records, that could prevent them from traveling abroad.

“Ensure your passport is valid and in order before heading to the border. Comply with Thailand’s immigration regulations, and uphold proper conduct as Malaysians abroad. Comprehensive travel insurance is also recommended,” he added.

He also advised travellers not to bring back prohibited items into Malaysia, as doing so could result in legal action. — Bernama