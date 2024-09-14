KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — The Public Service Department (PSD) is undertaking a comprehensive standardisation and renaming of job grades across service schemes under the Malaysian Remuneration System (SSM).

According to Circular No. 1/2024 on the Implementation of the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) for Federal Public Service Officers, this step addresses issues of discrepancies between service schemes under SSM.

The circular states that SSM Grades 19 and 20, with Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) qualification, will be changed to SSPA Grade 1; SSM Grades 21, 22, and 24 to SSPA Grade 2; SSM Grades 25 and 26 to SSPA Grade 3; and Grades 27 and 28 to SSPA Grade 4.

For Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) and Diploma qualifications, SSM Grades 29 and 30 will be renamed as SSPA Grade 5; SSM Grades 31 to 36 (first promotion) to SSPA Grade 6; SSM Grades 36 (second promotion) to 38 to SSPA Grade 7; and SSM Grades 39 and 40 to SSPA Grade 8.

According to the circular published on the PSD website, for degree qualification, SSM Grades 41 and 42 will be changed to SSPA Grade 9; SSM Grades 43 and 44 to SSPA Grade 10; SSM Grades 45 and 46 to SSPA Grade 11; and SSM Grades 47 and 48 to SSPA Grade 12.

“SSM Grades 51 and 52 will become SSPA Grade 13, while SSM Grades 53 and 54 will be known as SSPA Grade 14 and SSM Grades 55 and 56 will be changed to SSPA Grade 15,” according to the circular.

In a bid to optimise human resources, the circular said that 22 service schemes have been terminated based on several criteria, including the obsolescence of functions.

The service schemes include positions such as locomotive driver, make-up artist, lecturer and assistant lecturer at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM), plantation manager, irrigation supervisor and social research officer.

Officers affected by the termination of the service schemes will be given the option to change their appointments to a service scheme currently in force under the SSPA.

Civil servants who wish to obtain more details about the circular can visit the PSD website at https://sspa.jpa.gov.my/index.php/pekeliling. — Bernama