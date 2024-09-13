KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Police have denied that the boy, who was seen being held by a man in a mosque in a viral video, was a victim of an attempted kidnapping.

Subang Jaya police chief ACP Wan Azlan Wan Mamat said investigations revealed that the 10-year-old boy was likely a victim of sexual assault.

“The man had asked for the victim’s name and home address, which led the boy to flee to a nearby school.

“The victim reported the incident to the complainant, a local woman, and yesterday, the complainant received a video and images of the incident,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Wan Azlan said the video, which had gone viral on Facebook, showed images and claims of an attempted kidnapping in Subang Jaya. However, preliminary investigations have found these claims to be false.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2021 and also Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“Police advise the public to be cautious when posting any statements on social media that could cause public concern and to always prioritise the safety of themselves and their families.

“Anyone with information about the incident can contact assistant investigating officer Sergeant Siti Shabilah Zulkifle@Awang at 010-2667017 or the nearest police station,” he said. — Bernama