SHANGHAI, Sept 13 — Malaysia’s halal industry, supported by a high-standard halal certification system, has established a strong halal diplomacy network, further strengthening the country’s position as a leading global player in the halal sector.

This halal diplomacy concept remains compelling to foreign investors and highlights the country as a model for quality, safety and integrity within the international halal industry.

The Malaysia-China Halal Business Forum, held on Sept 10 in this city, has unlocked new investment potential in Malaysia’s halal sector, with approximately RM4 billion worth of investment from Chinese halal industry players.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who attended the forum as part of his five-day working visit to China, said the investment covers various sectors, including herbal medicine, food and beverages, vaccines, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

He noted that one of the main factors drawing international investors and halal industry players to Malaysia is the country’s credible and globally recognised halal certification system.

“This is further proven by Malaysia holding the top spot in the Global Islamic Economy Indicator (GIEI) for 10 consecutive years, reflecting the nation’s continued leadership in this key economic sector,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid added that Malaysia-China relations in the halal sector remain robust, with China being a primary destination for Malaysian halal exports.

As of July this year, Malaysia’s halal exports to China reached RM6.25 billion, encompassing a wide range of products, including food and beverages, industrial chemicals and cosmetics.

During the forum, the deputy prime minister also proposed the establishment of a Malaysia-China Halal Trade Corridor to boost halal trade within the framework of the One Belt One Road initiative.

“It would allow us to better meet the halal needs of BRICS nations, ASEAN and the Global South, while streamlining trade between China and Malaysia for a more efficient supply chain,” he said.

Additionally, Malaysia reaffirmed its commitment to emerge as a regional and global halal hub by offering comprehensive infrastructure and facilities for the halal sector in states such as Pahang and Perak.

Ahmad Zahid also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), China’s pharmaceutical company, ChemPartner Pharmatech Co., Ltd and a local Malaysian company, Pharma Medical Sdn Bhd, which he hoped would help the country create a pharmaceutical hub producing halal-certified medicines.

The deputy prime minister arrived in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province on Sept 8 for a five-day working visit that concluded yesterday.

During the visit, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, attended the Global Public Security Cooperation Forum Lianyungang (GPSCFL) 2024 and engage in discussions with State Councillor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong.

He said the commitment between China and Malaysia for cooperation and bilateral collaboration to combat cross-border crime is at the highest level, with both countries agreeing to enhance cooperation in areas such as training and the exchange of senior officers in the fields of enforcement and security.

“Malaysia and China’s cooperation in combating cross-border crime involving online gambling has shown positive results over the past few years, proving the effectiveness of our collaboration,” he said.

At the same time, Malaysia continues to explore the field of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) through collaboration with China, including through the exchange and sharing of expertise and technology.

The collaboration between MARA Aerospace & Technologies Sdn Bhd and China’s third-largest UAV technology company, Honeycomb Aerospace Technologies (Beijing) Co Ltd, will enable Malaysia to develop such a technology.

Ahmad Zahid said the technology is widely used in agriculture and border security, and this partnership would allow Malaysia to develop UAV technology to meet local and international market demands.

Through the cooperation, the company will transfer the technology to the University Kuala Lumpur Malaysian Institute of Aviation Technology (UniKL MIAT) in Sepang to train students in UAV production, with the first UAV assembly expected to begin next month.

Next year, the Chinese company will also invest RM100 million to establish a permanent facility to train students in the field of technical and vocational education and training (TVET). — Bernama