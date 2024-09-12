SHAH ALAM, Sept 12 — The Selangor Islamic Religious Department (JAIS) is closely monitoring activities linked to Global Ikhwan Services & Business Holdings (GISBH) due to their association with the controversial Al-Arqam and Rufaqa’ groups, said JAIS director Datuk Mohd Shahzihan Ahmad.

Shahzihan said the department remains vigilant in addressing any deviations from true Islamic teachings in Selangor.

“We have not revoked the 2013 fatwa regarding the beliefs and practices of Al-Arqam and Rufaqa’. Our stance remains firm,” he said in a statement today.

JAIS has also scrutinised 19 videos uploaded by the Pusat Kajian Ajaran Sesat (PUKAS) on social media, as part of efforts to strengthen their ongoing investigations. Shahzihan added that these reviews are aimed at gathering further evidence and statements from individuals involved to support their inquiry.

He also confirmed that recent raids by the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) on 18 premises associated with GISBH in September were conducted with the involvement of JAIS.

“Following the raids, we have requested that all items seized relating to the beliefs and practices of GISBH be handed over to us for further investigation under the Syariah Criminal Offences Enactment (Selangor) 1995,” Shahzihan said.

Among the raided premises were two JAIS-registered Islamic schools: Sekolah Rendah Islam Integrasi Miftahul Hikmah, registered since January 2015, and Maahad Tahfiz Wal Ulum Al-Ghazaly, registered in November 2014.

Shahzihan assured that thorough inspections had been conducted at these schools over the past two years, and no evidence of deviation from JAIS’s syllabus was found.

“Our monitoring has shown no signs of deviation at these schools. However, we are continuing to ensure compliance with Islamic teachings,” he said.

JAIS is also overseeing eight other schools suspected of being affiliated with GISBH. Of these, two have voluntarily ceased operations, two have expired registrations, and one had its registration revoked.

Shahzihan emphasised that JAIS will take appropriate action against any schools found to be violating the Islamic Schools Control Enactment 1988.

“We will not hesitate to take necessary action where required, following the findings by PDRM,” he added.

Further developments on the investigation will be shared in due course, Shahzihan said.