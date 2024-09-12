KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — Ex-research worker Muhammed Yusoff Rawther was charged with drug trafficking at the magistrates’ court here this morning, over 305g of cannabis found in his possession.

According to The Star, the former political researcher insisted that the drugs had been planted on him.

The cannabis was found in his car during a search of the vehicle at the car park of Kuala Lumpur police contingent headquarters at about 10.15am on Sept 6.

“I am innocent. I am framed by those in power,” he was quoted as saying.

He was charged with trafficking under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act, which is punishable with life imprisonment and whipping upon conviction.

Yesterday, Yusoff’s lawyer said the former political researcher, who accused Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim of sexual misconduct in 2019, was arrested last Friday after police found two replica guns and cannabis allegedly in his possession.

Lawyer Rafique Rashid previously alleged that the guns and drugs had been planted in the former researcher’s car, by enemies with connections to the country’s political leaders.

In 2019, Yussof accused Anwar, who is now the prime minister, of sexual misconduct, eventually suing the latter in 2021.

Rafique yesterday also expressed concern over his client’s safety, after pointing out that the lawsuit was still ongoing.