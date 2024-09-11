PUTRAJAYA, Sept 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has directed Islamic Affairs Minister Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar to prepare a report outlining his next steps regarding the proposed halal certification for all eateries that do not serve pork or alcohol, Communication Minister Fahmi Fadzil said today.

“The prime minister has directed the religious affairs minister to prepare a report and what is the next move and this will be presented to the Cabinet,” Fahmi told reporters at the weekly post-Cabinet meeting press conference here.

The issue has become a flashpoint for the Anwar administration after critics of the certification push said the move would infringe on minority rights.

The Islamic Development Department (Jakim) revealed last week that it is considering making halal certification mandatory for restaurants and food establishments that do not serve pork or alcohol, which drew criticism from DAP Seputeh MP Teresa Kok.

Kok was immediately accused of meddling in Islamic affairs and is now being investigated for her remark. The DAP leader said making halal certification mandatory, a complex process that could be costly, would burden small businesses.

Fahmi said the report should be ready for the Cabinet by next week’s meeting.

Kok’s criticism had also drawn support from Muslims who said mandatory halal certification would likely spike up costs for small Malay food stalls.

On Monday, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain confirmed that police had launched an investigation under Section 298 and Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 after receiving complaints from individuals and non-governmental organisations.

Yesterday, Kok had her statement taken by the police at Bukit Aman yesterday, accompanied by her lawyer, Syahredzan Johan