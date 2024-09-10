KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Since January 2023, Malaysia Airlines planes have had to several make emergency landings and flight redirects.

In the space of the last one month, it had also faced five incidents.

This comes as the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) on August 28 cut the validity period of its air operator certificate (AOC) to just one year, down from three years.

Here are the incidents reported since January 2023:

January 9, 2023 — An Airbus A330 flight from Kuala Lumpur to Melbourne was forced to make an emergency landing due to a fuel system issue mid-flight. The aircraft landed safely, and no injuries were reported.

April 3, 2023 — A flight had to turn back to Kuala Lumpur due to a technical problem. According to former Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong the incident drew attention because of the erratic flight path

July 10, 2023 — A flight bound for Kuching had to cancel its journey at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) after experiencing technical difficulties. All passengers were safe after the flight was postponed.

September 14, 2023 — A Boeing 737-800 experienced issues during takeoff from Melbourne Airport. The flight continued its journey after the issue was resolved. This incident occurred just days after a similar event involving another airline at the same airport, prompting an investigation by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

June 20, 2024 — A flight MH199 to Kuala Lumpur made an emergency landing at Hyderabad Airport in India due to an engine issue. The flight was carrying over 100 passengers, and all landed safely.

June 24, 2024 — Flight MH780 from Kuala Lumpur to Bangkok, Thailand was forced to return to KLIA due to a pressurisation issue. The plane made an emergency landing and touched down safely.

August 4, 2024 — MH156 to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia was redirected back to KLIA due to technical issues.

August 20, 2024 – A flight from Melbourne, Australia to Kuala Lumpur was forced to make an emergency landing in Alice Springs, Australia due to engine trouble.

August 21, 2024 — MH386 to Shanghai, China returned to KLIA after 70 minutes due to cabin pressure problems.

August 22, 2024 — MH152 to Medina, Saudi Arabia was redirected back to KLIA due to forced pressurisation.

September 2, 2024 — Flight MH66 bound for Incheon, South Korea, was forced to return to KLIA shortly after departure. The plane was said to be experiencing technical issues with its hydraulic system.