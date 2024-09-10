PUTRAJAYA, Sept 10 — Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry takes note of the recent reports on the presence of a foreign naval vessel near an offshore oil rig in Malaysia.

However, in a media advisory yesterday, the ministry said it is unable to comment on their accuracy or specifics regarding the movements of military vessels, as these matters fall under operational security and the defence authorities.

“Malaysia’s stance on South China Sea remains consistent.

“We are committed to defending our sovereignty, sovereign rights, and interests in our maritime areas, as outlined in the 1979 Malaysia Map. This position is in accordance with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982,” it said.

In line with its dedication to maintaining South China Sea as a region of peace, stability and trade, the ministry said Malaysia will continue to engage diplomatically with all relevant countries.

“We remain committed to resolving disputes through peaceful means and to adhere to the principles outlined in the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC), which underscores the importance of avoiding threats or the use of force,” it said.

Earlier, media reported that three foreign naval vessels were detected within Malaysia’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ) on Sept 3. — Bernama