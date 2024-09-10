BINTULU, Sept 10 — An aluminium processing plant in Samalaju Industrial Park, Bintulu, caught fire last night.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), only 10 per cent of the building, measuring 120 feet by 60 feet (36.5 metres by 18.2 metres), was destroyed by the fire.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident at 11.50pm and 26 firefighters, including a hazardous material (Hazmat) team from Samalaju and Bintulu fire stations, were deployed to the location.

“Upon arrival at the location, the operation commander reported a leak had occurred during molten aluminium process, as the material could not react with water. During the incident, it was raining and an explosion had occurred,” it said.

Bomba said no casualties were reported as all 61 workers were safely evacuated.

Bomba said the firefighting operation was delayed as the molten aluminium needed to cool down before the firefighters could begin their work.

The rain further complicated the situation, as it prevented the use of fire extinguishing powder, it added.

Bomba said the fire was completely extinguished at around 6.20am.

“The firefighters ended the operation after ensuring that the situation was safe and there were no remnants of fire at the scene.” — The Borneo Post