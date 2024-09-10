BINTULU, Sept 10 — The August 14 chemical plant explosion at Samalaju Industrial Park here has claimed another victim.

Martin Ulok, 29, from the Bakun Resettlement Scheme (BRS) Sungai Asap in Belaga, was pronounced dead at Bintulu Hospital late Sunday after having undergone treatment for severe injuries for more than three weeks.

The Samalaju incident had earlier claimed the life of Mohd Fadillah Saliman, who passed away on August 29.

It was reported that 10 people were injured in the recent blast, said to have been caused by a fire that broke out at the plant’s bottom reactor tank.

In a Facebook post, Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang urged the company to provide support to the affected families, offering whatever assistance that it could render to help them go through ‘this unimaginable hardship’.

“News of Martin’s passing reached me late last night. This is now the second life lost in this tragic incident, and my heart goes out to the grieving family,” said Pang, paid his last respects at the home of the Martin’s father-in-law in Taman Jasmin here today.

Also present was Murum assemblyman Kennedy Chukpai Ugon, who expressed deep sorrow and sympathy over the family’s loss.

“I want to offer my condolences to Martin’s family. I can’t imagine the pain and suffering that they are going through,” he said, while expressing hope for a smooth process in bringing the body back to BRS Sungai Asap for burial.

It was reported that Martin’s remains arrived at the BRS late yesterday afternoon. — The Borneo Post