KANGAR, Sept 7 — The Perlis State Health Department is actively monitoring the three main entry points into the state, namely, Padang Besar, Wang Kelian and Kuala Perlis, to prevent the spread of the monkeypox virus (mpox).

Its director, Dr. Ghazali Chik said health workers are vigilant in screening visitors, particularly high-risk travellers, passing through these routes as part of the mpox prevention efforts.

“We are focusing on high-risk groups identified by the Ministry of Health, such as travellers from African countries. If anyone exhibits symptoms of mpox during screening, we have established protocols to implement preventive measures,” he said.

The initial screening includes determining the travellers’ country of origin and if there are visible signs of mpox, further investigation will be conducted by health officers at the entry points.

Dr Ghazali shared these updates after officiating at the Know Your Medicines Carnival, held in conjunction with World Pharmacists Day and Perlis State 2024 Health Days.

He also confirmed that no mpox cases have been detected at Perlis’ entry points thus far. — Bernam