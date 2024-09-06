KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — An unemployed man pleaded guilty in the High Court here today to a charge of murdering his parents whose bodies were found in a pool of blood in their home end of last year.

Afendi Muhammad Agus@Muhamed Ali, 43, made the plea after the two charges were read out before Judge K. Muniandy.

He was charged with murdering Muhammad Agus@Muhamed Ali Omar, 82, and Darlisma Njatu Saleh, 72, at a house in Kampung Sungai Penchala, Jalan Penchala Hilir 6, Brickfields here, at 7.10 pm and 7.20 pm on Dec 9, 2023.

The charges were framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code which carries the death penalty or imprisonment of between 30 and 40 years and caning of not less than 12 times upon conviction.

Earlier, Judge Muniandy asked lawyer Mohd Ruzaini Zulkifli, representing the accused, to ascertain whether his client intended to maintain his guilty plea.

However, Afendi maintained his guilty plea despite being explained by the lawyer the reasons and consequences of his plea under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

Mohd Ruzaini also informed the court that he was newly appointed and asked for time to examine the case documents.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Aqilah Ishak who appeared for the prosecution did not object to it.

The court then recorded the guilty plea by the accused and also that he understood the reasons and consequences of the plea and set Oct 10 for mention. — Bernama