KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Developing regulatory solutions to combat fake news is challenging because such regulation must effectively address the adverse effects of misinformation while also respecting freedom of expression.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) deputy managing director Datuk Zulkarnain Mohd Yasin said tackling misinformation and disinformation issues, including licensing social media providers, requires a balanced approach that considers both societal and individual interests.

“Any attempt by the government to manage fake news would be seen as an attempt to restrict freedom of expression. But this is not necessarily true because there are harms that can affect the nation, as well the society and also individuals. So how do we make a balance?

“We must have a different set of thinking if we need to reach a balance. For example, any intention of the government to elevate the people’s interest from poverty or any initiative may derail because of fake news or mistrust,” he said during the International Legal Conference on Online Harms 2024, discussing Malaysia’s online ecosystem at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre today.

The session outlined the Malaysian online ecosystem, identified the state of misinformation and disinformation, including deepfakes and other harmful content, and discussed best practices for international legal cooperation to combat the spread of such content.

Previously, MCMC announced that all social media and internet messaging services with at least eight million users in the country must apply for an Applications Service Providers Class license under the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998 (Act 588).

Zulkarnain added that the government’s decision to mandate licensing for social media providers, effective January 1, 2025, is a proactive step aimed at safeguarding the interests and safety of users, adding that this regulation is also a crucial legal intervention to preserve national harmony.

“What we need to do when discussing regulation and licensing is to ensure control... We need to adapt if the business model has shifted to a platform economy,” he said.

He said the licensing measures will not impede freedom of expression but will address various harms associated with technological advancements such as artificial intelligence (AI) and deepfake technology.

Zulkarnain also noted that the rising prevalence of social media use each year highlights the need for an ethical understanding of its use to cultivate responsible digital citizens.

Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf, who also spoke at the session, expressed concerns about the alarming trend of scams involving deepfake technology, where syndicates mimic the voices of victims’ acquaintances.

He also highlighted that approximately 454 scam cases involving deepfake technology had been reported this year, resulting in total losses of RM2.272 million.

The two-day conference, which began today, was co-organised by the Legal Affairs Division of the Prime Minister’s Department (BHEUU), the Communications Ministry and the MCMC in collaboration with Unicef Malaysia, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) and the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam). — Bernama