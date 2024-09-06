JERTIH, Sept 6 — Police arrested two babysitters suspected of abusing two siblings, aged one and three, at a nursery in Kampung Raja here.

Besut District Police Chief Supt Abdul Rozak Muhammad said the suspects, aged 26 and 50, were arrested today following a report lodged by the mother of the two children at 7pm yesterday.

He said the mother found out about the incident and lodged a report after someone told and showed her a video of it.

“Preliminary investigations found that the three-year-old boy had a small swelling on his forehead while his one-year-old sister had a pinch mark,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Rozak said the two suspects, both locals, will be brought to the Besut Magistrates’ Court tomorrow for a remand application.

The police are investigating the case under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.

A video believed to be related to the incident went viral on social media this morning. — Bernama