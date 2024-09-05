JOHOR BARU, Sept 5 — The sinkhole that formed on Jalan Masjid India in Kuala Lumpur last month was an isolated incident and not an indicator that the federal capital is hazardous, said Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming.

He also said major cities across the country were regularly assessed to ensure that structural or environmental hazards did not develop.

“Besides Kuala Lumpur, other states such as Perak and Johor, have their respective underground utility mapping and land structure studies that is constantly being carried out in phases.

“Such measures are important to ensure that the major cities in the country are safe.

“So, it is not right to say that Kuala Lumpur is unsafe just because of an isolated incident,” he told reporters after a state-level Housing and Local Government Ministry programme at Residensi Pelangi Indah here today.

The minister was responding to comments claiming Kuala Lumpur is unsafe after an Indian visitor fell into a sinkhole in Jalan Masjid India last month and disappeared.

Nga also said the same structural studies were used to guide approvals for high-rise developments.

Last week, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said Kuala Lumpur City Council (DBKL) would conduct an underground utility mapping and soil structural integrity study of the federal capital.

She said DBKL would ensure that all construction projects in the city to include a geotechnical report.

On August 23, Indian national G. Vijaya Lakshmi, 48, went missing after falling into an eight-metre deep sinkhole in Jalan Masjid India.

A multi-agency search-and-rescue operation was launched the same day, but was called off after nine days.