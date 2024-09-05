KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Malaysia has accepted Russia’s invitation to participate in the forthcoming BRICS Summit in Kazan, Russia, on Oct 22-24, 2024, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the invitation, extended by President Vladimir Putin himself during their working dinner, is a clear testament to Malaysia’s significance to Russia.

“This marks a significant step towards our ultimate goal of joining the group,” he said in his social media post yesterday on his two-day visit to Russia to attend the 9th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

BRICS is an intergovernmental organisation comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates.

The prime minister is scheduled to address the plenary session of the EEF today.

Anwar said that during the discussion, both he and Putin expressed their shared commitment to strengthening ties between Malaysia and Russia.

“As Malaysia continues to expand its geo economic space and diversify its strategic relationships, Russia will be a key partner that shares our vision for growth, prosperity, and development,” he said.

From Islamic finance to agriculture to education, the Prime Minister said the potential for Malaysia and Russia to leverage their expertise for the mutual benefit of their peoples is immense.

“As we build on the commitments and shared vision discussed during this visit, I am optimistic that the foundations laid today will lead to meaningful cooperation between Russia and Malaysia in the years to come,” he added. — Bernama