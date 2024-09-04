KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has launched an investigation into payment claims related to the Ministry of Education’s 1BestariNet service tender, valued at RM4 billion, which was awarded to YTL Communications Sdn Bhd (YTL) in 2011.

According to a source, the MACC conducted raids at government offices and YTL Communications’ office today.

The sources informed Bernama that several documents were seized, and the MACC is currently reviewing them to identify potential witnesses for the investigation.

“The investigation is centred on claims involving false details, related to RM2.7 billion in payments. Additionally, the MACC is examining other criminal elements, under the MACC Act 2009,” the source said.

MACC Investigation Division senior director Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hashim, when contacted, confirmed the matter and said the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

Hishamuddin also urged all parties to allow the MACC to conduct its investigation without interference. — Bernama