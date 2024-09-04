PUTRAJAYA, Sept 4 — The Federal Court has scheduled September 27 for the next case management session in the appeal of six individuals convicted and sentenced to death for the murder of deputy public prosecutor Datuk Anthony Kevin Morais nine years ago.

Lawyer Jasmine Cheong, representing former pathologist Col Dr R. Kunaseegaran, confirmed the upcoming date following today’s case management before Federal Court deputy registrar Mahyun Yusof.

She told Bernama that the court indicated the records of appeal are now available and instructed counsels to collect them before the next case management session.

On March 14, this year, the Court of Appeal dismissed the appeals of Kunaseegaran, 61; money lender S. Ravi Chandran, 53; and four unemployed men, R. Dinishwaran, 32; AK Thinesh Kumar, 31; M. Vishwanath, 34; and S. Nimalan, 31.

The appellate court’s three-judge panel comprised of Judges Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail, Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim, and Datuk Azmi Ariffin, had upheld their convictions and death sentences.

The High Court convicted all six individuals on July 10, 2020, for murdering Morais somewhere along the way from Jalan Dutamas Raya, Sentul to No 1, Jalan USJ1/6D, Subang Jaya, between 7am and 8pm on September 4, 2015.

Morais’ body was discovered in a cement-filled drum that had been thrown into a swamp in Subang Jaya.

The Court of Appeal had held that the murder was meticulously planned and the condition of the victim’s body indicated the brutality of the accused. — Bernama