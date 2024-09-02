KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — A senior police officer pleaded not guilty to two counts of extortion, in separate Magistrate’s Courts in Ampang, today.

DSP K.K. Ravindhran, 52, is charged with extorting two electrical contractors, aged 42 and 50, by sending a picture of a brutally murdered man via WhatsApp.

The alleged offences took place at a restaurant in Jalan Pandan Indah and Cahaya LRT station, at 7.57pm and 7.58pm on April 27, 2024.

The charges are framed under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which provides for a maximum sentence of seven years in prison, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Magistrates Normaizan Rahim and Amalina Basirah Md Top granted the accused bail of RM4,000 for each charge, with additional conditions including monthly reporting to the nearest police station, surrendering his passport to the court, and being prohibited from contacting the victims and prosecution witnesses.

Both courts set October 16 for the submission of documents.

Deputy public prosecutors Wan Nur Iman Wan Ahmad Afzal and Norhidayah Abdullah Sani appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by lawyer Datuk Ahmad Zaharil Muhaiyar. — Bernama