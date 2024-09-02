VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 2 — Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will take part in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) and plans to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia’s Roscongress Foundation said today.

“Anwar Ibrahim intends to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the EEF to discuss economic cooperation, emphasising the independent position of his country,” according to the Roscongress Foundation, reported Sputnik.

The 2024 Eastern Economic Forum will be held from September 3-6 at the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok. Sputnik is the general information partner of the forum. — Bernama-Sputnik