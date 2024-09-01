PUTRAJAYA, Sept 1 — Malaysia will vie for a seat on the uf the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco) for the 2025 to 2029 term, according to the Ministry of Education (MoE).

MoE said Minister of Education Fadhlina Sidek as president of the Malaysian National Commission for Unesco (MNCU) will officially announce Malaysia’s candidacy to compete during a meeting with Unesco Deputy Director-General Xing Qu in Paris, France.

in a statement today, Fadhlina led the Malaysian delegation to attend the 2024 Digital Learning Week at Unesco Headquarters in Paris, France starting tomorrow until September 4.

“Malaysia is ready to contest for a position on the Unesco Executive Board to carry out the mission of inclusive national growth, protecting the environment, and promoting social justice, based on the principles of Build Forward Differently (BFD),” according to the statement.

According to MoE, Malaysia is committed to implementing several important steps to realise the objectives of BFD in Unesco’s competence areas such as education, natural sciences, science and social sciences, culture, and cooperation initiatives with all parties.

“This strategic move can make a significant contribution to impact sustainability, inclusiveness, creating opportunities, and global peace,” according to the statement.

On the Digital Learning Week 2024, MoE said Malaysia’s participation coincides with the country’s education direction which focuses on digital education transformation.

“It is also a platform that can encourage the sharing of best practices in digital education and the exchange of opinions and information in addition to increasing Malaysia’s visibility at the international level,” according to the statement. — Bernama