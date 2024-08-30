LUNDU, Aug 30 — Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah has proposed for a specific authority to be appointed to monitor and enforce safety regulations for students in Sarawak who rely on boats to cross rivers on their way to school.

The Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Minister said this authority would ensure that the students comply with established safety measures, including the mandatory use of life jackets.

She also expressed concern over the lack of enforcement of existing safety regulations, particularly those designed to protect students and other passengers.

She suggested that the appointment of this authority be facilitated through discussions between village committees and the Parents-Teachers Association of the schools involved.

“Just as schools on land have individuals employed to help students cross roads safely, there is a similar need for students who must cross rivers by boat. I think that is needed in Sarawak.

“This has become especially clear following the recent tragic incident here,” she said after delivering aid to the families affected by the August 20 Sungai Batang Kayan boat tragedy at Dewan Aseng Kampung Bitokan 2 here yesterday.

The aids were from the Sarawak government and Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas).

Also present were Opar assemblyman Billy Sujang and Petronas Sarawak Senior Manager Norazibah Md Rabu.

Fatimah said the recent boat accident at Sungai Batang Kayan, which resulted in the deaths of three students, has highlighted the critical importance of river safety while safety should never be compromised, particularly in situations involving river crossings.

Because of that, she urged parents, especially those who send their children across the river, to ensure that the life jackets provided by the Ministry of Education (MoE) are always worn while on boats.

“Familiarity should not lead to complacency because even though the river may seem small, it has fast underwater currents and is known to be infested with crocodiles.

“This tragedy is also a harsh reminder of that and a wake-up call, hence safety must be our top priority while residents of Kampung Selampit and other areas continue to depend on boats to cross rivers due to the absence of bridges or for convenience despite the presence of bridges,” she said.

Meanwhile, Fatimah said the Department of Social Welfare (JKM) has initiated interviews with survivors of the boat sinking incident to assess their needs and provide the necessary support, including counseling and school supplies.

“Once the situation stabilises and the survivors return home, we will continue to offer the support needed to help them cope emotionally and psychologically,” she said.

On August 20, three students from SMK Senibong in Kampung Selampit tragically drowned when their boat capsized while crossing Sungai Batang Kayan to reach school.

Their bodies were recovered during a search and rescue operation conducted over the following days. — The Borneo Post