LUNDU, Aug 23 — The air was thick with sorrow this morning as mourners gathered at Selampit Cemetery to lay to rest the three teenagers who perished after the boat on which they were travelling to school capsized while crossing Sungai Batang Kayan here on Tuesday.

Members of the local community, teachers, and schoolmates started to gather at the cemetery from around 10am following a funeral mass at St Gregory’s Church, Kampung Selampit.

Vilkie Wilson was 15, Helena Fasha Petrus was 17, while the youngest and final victim to be found Alasma Jitwil was 14. — The Borneo Post