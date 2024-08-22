KUCHING, Aug 22 — The body of Alasma Jithil, one of the three students who went missing after a boat capsized in Sungai Batang Kayan near Kampung Selampit in Lundu on Tuesday, was recovered early this morning.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) deputy director Tiong Ling Hii said the body was found floating upstream.

“The body was found at 6.38am by the villagers, floating 100 metres from the scene.

“The body was then taken by the Sarawak Coast Guard,” he said in a statement. — The Borneo Post