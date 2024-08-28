KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Criticism of the Malaysian government’s decision to welcome 121 Palestinians, including 41 injured, is surprising given that Malaysia has a proud history of humanitarian support for refugees and persecuted individuals.

In the 1970s, the country provided refuge to over 250,000 Vietnamese boat people. In 1992, Malaysia offered sanctuary to Bosnians fleeing genocide. More recently, from 2015, Malaysia welcomed over 3,000 Syrian refugees escaping war. This tradition spans across states from Terengganu to Kuala Lumpur, Sarawak to Sabah.

A recent wave of commentary, particularly on social media and blogs has emerged almost synchronously, targeting the humanitarian gesture towards the Palestinians. They question Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s focus on this and other global engagements, urging him instead to prioritise domestic issues.

These critics argue that the government is neglecting the needs of Malaysians in areas such as education, healthcare, the economy, and religious freedoms.

But is this criticism justified or true?

Unseen but not unfelt: Reforms in motion

Nearly two years into its tenure, Anwar’s values-driven Madani Government has initiated reforms, including those previous administrations avoided. These reforms span the economic, educational, social, bureaucratic, and political spheres.

Economically, the results are evident.

As of August, the ringgit has strengthened to a 28-month high against the USD, quarterly gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 5.9 per cent exceeded forecasts, and record foreign direct investments (FDIs) suggest global confidence in Malaysia. A recent Reuters article highlighted that Malaysia’s economy is outperforming many of its regional peers.

These achievements are not accidental; they result from deliberate, sometimes tough, policy choices.

For instance, subsidy reforms — long considered politically untouchable — have been implemented to better allocate public funds to those in genuine need.

This year, income tax rates were reduced for the M40 income group and Employees Provident Fund (EPF) Account 3 was introduced to support financial needs.

In the civil service, the appointment of an “outsider” as the Chief Secretary to the Government was a bold and unexpected move, signalling a refresh for a once-vaunted bureaucracy.

A higher performance-promotion threshold, stricter exit policy, and corruption accountability placed on superiors are amongst the bureaucratic reforms Anwar has introduced.

In education, all top performers, regardless of race, are guaranteed a place in matriculation programmes. Additionally, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) is being given the attention required to drive Malaysia’s ambition as a high-tech high-skilled nation.

Politically, the Madani government’s success in forming and maintaining a unity government has provided stability.

Compared to neighbouring countries like Thailand and Indonesia, our political stability has enabled us to withstand external geopolitical and geo-economic shocks, contributing to creating a predictable environment for investor capital.

Acknowledging the imperfections

It would be unrealistic to claim perfection.

Malaysia still faces complex challenges, including corruption, good governance, and 3R-baiting (race, religion, royalty). Upcoming legal reforms for citizenship and social media regulation have led to civil society organisations raising concerns about its impact on refugees (as we haven’t acceded to the refugees convention) and the stateless, as well as censorship.

The road to reform is long, with setbacks inevitable. However, progress made so far should not be taken for granted.

We look to Europe and we see the rise of right-wing politics, where the rejection of minorities is a stark reminder of the dangers of turning inwards. We look to the UK and see race riots sparked by fake news demonising asylum seekers. We look to America and we see double standards when it comes to the genocide in Gaza.

Thus, Malaysia’s collective experience — in upholding racial prosperity and religious understanding above all — is something to hold on to dearly. Concerns and insecurities of Malays, Chinese, Indians, Sikh, Kadazan-Dusun, Iban, Bidauyh, Melanau, and all communities in Malaysia, are certainly a priority.

In fact, Europe, the West, and many other nations globally could learn a thing or two from Malaysia. Lest we forget, very few nations have such a similar diverse composition of cultures.

Avoid falling in misinformation and disinformation traps

One final message is please do not buy into misinformation and disinformation, and don’t let our racial and religious biases get the better of us. When in doubt, verify — the internet is at our fingertips.

Recently on WhatsApp, a message went viral claiming that Jalan Yap Ah Loy was changed to Jalan Palestin. In fact, the road’s original name was Jalan Raja Laut 1 and the change happened back in 2020. This message appears to pit Malaysian Chinese with Palestinians, purportedly preferred because they are Muslim.

This blatant mistrust is both alarming and dangerous. So, who did it? And why? The UK riots were allegedly sparked by an internet troll in Pakistan. Such is the danger of misinformation.

Likewise, articles alleging the government prioritises foreigners over locals often conflate issues which aren’t mutually exclusive.

Malaysia can be kind to refugees and displaced peoples while also ensuring her citizens are protected and, in fact, receive majority support.

Building upwards and onwards

We must defend Malaysia’s moderation, and not fall into the extremes of race and religious superiority. For this to work, all communities need to seek a better understanding of their neighbours, and we must believe that Madani values uphold this.

Change requires time. Rome wasn’t built in a day, the Renaissance didn’t happen overnight, and the golden age of Islam happened gradually. At its core were people who held their government accountable, but also worked collectively towards a better society.

The current Madani-Unity Government was unimaginable until just recently, let alone almost approaching the two-year mark.

Mature politics of pragmatism show stability and positive outcomes are attainable, and that reform is not a pipe dream.

More importantly, it is a base to build upon, and with support can become a reality — hopefully for us, but definitely for our children and those after. — Bernama