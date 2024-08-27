KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has reportedly pleaded not guilty to a sedition charge in a Sessions Court in Gua Musang, over his remark in the Nenggiri by-election campaigning.

Free Malaysia Today reported the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia facing a charge under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948 — which can be penalised with a fine of up to RM5,000, imprisonment up to three years, or both.

According to the charge sheet, Muhyiddin was accused of uttering seditious remarks during a Perikatan Nasional rally at Felda Perasu in Gua Musang, Kelantan, on August 14.

MORE TO COME



