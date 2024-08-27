KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — A Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) or soil-penetrating radar has been spotted at the site of search and rescue (SAR) operations to locate an Indian woman who remains missing after a land subsidence incident in Jalan Masjid India.

The GPR emits electromagnetic waves into the ground through a transmitter and detects the reflected waves using a receiver sensor.

Notably, the same equipment was previously used during a landslide incident in Batang Kali in December 2022.

State news agency Bernama reported that the GPR device was brought in by the Malaysian Nuclear Agency.

In an 8.22am incident on Friday, 48-year-old Vijayaletchumy, a tourist from Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh, India, was walking in front of Malayan Mansion, Jalan Masjid India before she fell into a sinkhole that had opened up beneath her.