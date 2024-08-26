KOTA TINGGI, Aug 26 — The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) is waiting for a full report regarding the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) vessel, KD Pendekar, which leaked and sank at two nautical miles southeast of Tanjung Penyusop here, yesterday.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said RMN has started an investigation into the incident that happened to the almost 50-year-old ship which began operation in 1979.

“We do not deny that some of our ships (TLDM) are too old, but that may not be the cause. The cause, as was earlier said, is the leak is believed to be from the vessel hitting an underwater object and we are investigating.

“However, we are grateful that no casualties were involved,” he told reporters after visiting the site of the Sedili Stingless Bee Farming Knowledge Transfer Program (KTP) organised by Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) at Kampung Sedili Kecil PPRT Housing here today.

According to Mohamed Khaled, there are about 10 to 15 RMN vessels that are over 40 years old and that an inspection on all the ships will be carried out.

Meanwhile, the Kota Tinggi Member of Parliament said the government is working hard to get the Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) that are being built ready according to schedule.

The government, he said, is also buying three new Littoral Mission Ships(LMS) from Turkiye.

“The first LCS ship will operate in 2026 We have five LCS ships, Insya Allah, there will be one LCS ship every year... for the LMS, they will be ready in October, November and December of 2027,” he said.

Yesterday, the RMN, in a statement, stated that KD Pendekar suffered a major leak and flooding after hitting an underwater object while carrying out an operation at noon.

All 39 crew were rescued after efforts to control the leak and stabilise the ship were unsuccessful.

A special investigation board has been set up to identify the source of the incident.

Meanwhile, regarding the construction of RMN’s Naval Region 4 (Mawilla 4) headquarters in Bintulu, Sarawak, Mohamed Khalid said the ministry is in the process of negotiating with the state government regarding the price of the land for the proposed project.

’’We are currently negotiating the price, if both parties agree we will build a new additional base there for RMN. It will also be the base for the LMS,” he said. — Bernama



