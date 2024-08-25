KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — The chairman of Sabah Umno Liaison Committee, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, denied allegations of a split in the party in the state, especially those involving him and his deputy, Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan.

Bung Moktar who is also the chairman of Sabah Barisan National (BN) said the allegation is just a perception of some quarters.

“There is no division in Sabah Umno. The difference in opinion does exist and we respect each other’s difference of opinion but ultimately Umno has to decide something to be in the government,” he told Bernama.

Bung Moktar said at the moment the focus of Umno and Sabah BN is to face the Sabah state election which will take place at any time.

He said the matter is very important when Sabah Umno is currently taking on and responding to the challenges to the party’s leadership for BN to win big and Umno to become the dominant force in the government in the Sabah state election. — Bernama