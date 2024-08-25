JOHOR BARU, Aug 25 — A 47-year-old man was found dead after falling into a well near his residence in Kampung Nesa, Skudai, on Saturday night.

The Star reported that the Skudai Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Suraini Adnan said the department received an emergency call at 9.32pm and immediately dispatched a team to the location, about 9km from the fire station.

“Our rescue diver located the victim’s body in the well, which was about 15 metres deep, around 10.30pm.

“The victim was brought to the surface and was pronounced dead at the scene by a medical assistant,” Suraini reportedly said.

Suraini added that a relative of the deceased mentioned that he had contacted his mother shortly before the incident to ask for forgiveness.

The well, situated near the victim’s home, had a distance of approximately 5 metres from the opening to the water surface, she said.

The victim’s body has been handed over to the police for further procedures.

For those struggling with mental health issues or suicidal thoughts, help is available.

Contact the Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service at 03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392; Talian Kasih at 15999 or via WhatsApp at 019-261 5999; Jakim’s Family, Social, and Community Care Centre via WhatsApp at 011-1959 8214; or Befrienders Kuala Lumpur at 03-7627 2929.

Or you can visit www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia for a full list of numbers and operating hours, or email [email protected].



