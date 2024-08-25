IPOH, Aug 25 — An elderly couple died while two others were seriously injured when a car carrying a family of four crashed into a wall on Jalan Kuala Kangsar near a vehicle sales office here last night.

Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the accident occurred at 10.46 pm involving victims aged between 49 and 75 years.

“It is believed that the vehicle driven by a 52-year-old local man on the way from Tasek to Pekan Ipoh lost control and crashed into a wall on the left side of the road.

“In the crash, two passengers who are the parents-in-law of the driver, were confirmed dead while the driver and another passenger in the car were seriously injured,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Abang Zainal said all the bodies were sent to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for post-mortem.

Police also appealed to anyone with information on the accident to contact investigating officer Inspector Mohamad Faiz Abdul Khalim at 018-3728477 or go to the nearest police station. — Bernama