KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today slammed those who questioned the government’s efforts to bring injured Palestinians to Malaysia for treatment.

He described the remarks made by some individuals as rude and lacking in basic human compassion.

Anwar mentioned that he felt compelled to respond to a post by someone who allegedly said, “If you bring in the Palestinians, don’t bring them to Sarawak.”

“Yesterday, I was in Kuching, Sarawak for the closing of the Malaysia Games (Sukma). I am compelled to respond to this remark from a person who said, ‘If you bring in the Palestinians, don’t bring them to Sarawak.’

“That was extremely rude and demonstrated a lack of understanding of basic humanity,” he said in his speech when officiating the Malaysia Mosque for Al-Aqsa and Palestine (MM4AP) Conference, held in conjunction with the International Day of the Mosque 2024 at the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Mosque this morning.

Recently, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) leader from Sarawak uploaded a statement on his Facebook questioning the government’s actions in bringing injured Palestinians to Malaysia.

Anwar described such individuals as lacking a proper understanding of humanitarian issues.

“Where is the humanity when racial or regional sentiments lead to such attitudes?

“Fortunately, these are only small voices. We must not give them any attention, as allowing them to persist could lead to their proliferation and become detrimental,” he said. — Bernama