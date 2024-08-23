KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Malaysia will never leave the Palestinian people to fight alone, but will continue to support them in their fight for their rights and to end the war atrocities committed by the Zionist regime, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said.

The Umno president also congratulated Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for being bold and vocal in expressing Malaysia's firm stance in support of the Palestinian people's struggle.

Ahmad Zahid also congratulated Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, who are Umno deputy president and vice-president respectively, for their successful contribution in bringing in injured Palestinians from Gaza to receive medical treatment at the military hospital in Malaysia.

He also expressed appreciation to the Foreign Ministry for its active role that led to the acceptance of Palestine's bid for full membership in the United Nations.

"This is proof that we don’t just play politics, we are committed. Insya-Allah, we will continue our support until Palestine can breathe the air of independence in the true sense of the word,” he said in his policy speech at the 2024 Umno General Assembly here today. — Bernama



