KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — A total of 820 traffic fines were issued for various offences during an early morning integrated operation in the city centre as part of Op Selamat 25, aimed at ensuring road safety and reducing fatal accidents during the festive season.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the operation, which began at 10 pm last night, led to the arrest of seven individuals aged between 18 and 41 for various criminal and drug-related offences.

He said four were arrested under Section 3(1) of the Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983 after urine tests showed cannabis and methamphetamine use.

“We also seized 83 vehicles, including 73 motorcycles and 10 cars, under Section 60 of the Road Transport Act 1987 for extreme modifications such as noisy exhausts,” he said during the operation on Jalan Raja Laut today.

Mohd Zamzuri said exhaust modifications were a key focus of the operation, as the noise they produce disrupts public peace, especially in the city centre surrounded by high-rise buildings, adding that the youngest person checked during the operation was just 16 years old.

In the operation involving 100 officers, JPJ issued 640 offence notices and the Department of Environment handed out 12 noise pollution compounds.

He said a motorcyclist tried to flee during the operation, hitting a police vehicle, but police managed to seize the bike and are now tracking the owner. — Bernama